Munchkins and Oz Theme Highlight Sunflower Fair

The North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) is ready to talk a walk on the yellow brick road. The agency’s 2019 “Hello Yellow Brick Road!” Sunflower Fair is approaching.

The Sunflower Fair happens at Tony’s Pizza Events Center on Tuesday, September 17th, from 8 am to 4 pm.

According to the agency, the Sunflower Fair is a full day of information and fun for Kansans of all ages—but especially for older Kansans, people living with disabilities and caregivers.

Registration costs $20 before this Tuesday, September 10th, and includes a banquet lunch. On-site registration after September 10th is $25. To register in advance, call the NC-FH AAA at 800-432-2703. Registrations are also accepted on the Agency’s website www.ncfhaaa.com or at sunflowerfairks.com. They may also be mailed to the Area Agency on Aging at 401 Houston St., Manhattan, KS 66502.

The Listening Session on Aging and Health Issues in Rural Kansas” is the event’s 3 pm closing session.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Kansans to express what’s right about living and growing older in our state and also a forum to express concerns and hopes about services and health care,” said Julie Govert Walter, Executive Director of the NC-FH AAA.

Lacey Boven, Region VII Administrator with The Administration for Community Living (ACL) in Washington, D.C. will facilitate the session. She serves as ACL’s official liaison with the National Rural Advisory Council.

Before joining the staff of ACL, Boven worked at the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and at the NC-FH AAA.

“We are very excited to host this important opportunity for older Kansans, people living with disabilities and caregivers to express their views and relate their experiences concerning community services and health care—and to have,” Walter said.

Officials also said that “Kansas Munchkins,” a session featuring young Swedish dancers from Lindsborg and “The Wonderful Wizard!” a session highlighting the books of Frank L. Baum and the making of “The Wizard of Oz” have been added to the line-up of the Oz-themed event.

Health screenings, including blood-pressure checks, flu shots and individual assessment of balance will be provided by more than 60 exhibitors at the event. Brian Howard, a journalist with Philadelphia Magazine is the morning keynote. Howard’s personal experience with a chronic illness that requires expensive prescription drugs inspired him to research and write about why prescription drugs cost so much in the United States.

The annual Sunflower Fair is sponsored by NC-FH AAA with major support from the Salina Regional Health Foundation. Other sponsors are The Flint Hills Foundation, EVCO and The Office of Kansas Securities Commissioner. The event is a full day of information and fun for Kansans of all ages—but especially for older Kansans, people living with disabilities and their caregivers.

The Fair’s “Hello Yellow Brick Road!” theme commemorates the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz, an iconic movie loved by people of all ages—and a movie that reminds all of us that there really is “no place like home,” Walter said.