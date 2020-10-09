Salina, KS

Multiple Theft Reports From the Same Residence

Jeremy BohnOctober 9, 2020

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office fielded multiple theft and burglary reports from a Gypsum residence.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 51-year-old Donald Stebbins, Gypsum, says that his X-Box 1X and video game, “Grand Theft Auto V” were stolen from his home at 606 Spring St., Gypsum. The burglary happened sometime between 7:40 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday and total loss is $870.

After deputies fielded the first report, Stebbins then had a second theft to report.

Stebbins tells authorities that his 40 ton Swisher log splitter and three Stihl chainsaws were also stolen from his home’s back yard. However, he said that they went missing in between Sept. 28 and Oct. 3.

The log splitter is red in color, while the chainsaws are orange and white.

Total loss in the second reported theft is $1,950 and there are no suspects.

