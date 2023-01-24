Multiple Injuries in Dodge City Shootout

Three Kansas sheriff deputies were shot, a state trooper was injured by a police dog, and two other people were hit by gunfire in a shootout in Dodge City. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting incident.

According to the KBI, preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office observed a blue Toyota Tundra driving through Minneola. The Tundra matched the description of a vehicle connected to a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona. When deputies initiated a traffic stop, the female driver and her male passenger, who was later identified as 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone of Phoenix, Arizona, fled prompting a vehicle pursuit. The vehicles headed north on U.S. Highway 283 into Ford County, where deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers joined the pursuit. Law enforcment deployed stop sticks to try to slow the truck, and a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office used a maneuver to force the truck into a ditch.

After the vehicle came to rest east of the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and 113 Road in Dodge City, gunfire was exchanged. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office discharged their firearms. A handgun was recovered from inside the truck.

Leroy Malone was hit multiple times by gunfire, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The female subject received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where she is in critical condition.

Two deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office were shot. One deputy was transported to a Wichita hospital with serious gunshot wounds. He is currently in the intensive care unit. The second deputy was treated for shrapnel injuries and has been released from an area hospital.

A deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was shot twice, and was transported to a Wichita hospital. He is currently in serious condition.

A KHP trooper was bit by a police K-9 during the shooting incident. He underwent surgery, and is in good condition.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Ford County Attorney for review.