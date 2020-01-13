Salina, KS

Multiple Crashes, Slick Conditions

KSAL StaffJanuary 13, 2020

Sunday’s icy weather led to numerous slide offs and motor vehicle accidents in the area.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol with three accidents while also working six accidents along a short stretch of Interstate-70.

Captain Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that between 12:50pm and 1:45pm – deputies worked six accidents about 3 miles east of Salina.

Hughes says four people suffered minor injuries during the 55-minute time frame. Two were transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked out with minor injuries.

The six vehicles involved in the I-70 crashes were all traveling in the westbound lanes.

