Muddy Arrest

A Salina man is in jail on drug charges after leading officers on short foot chase that ended in the mud.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 51-year-old Marquis Richardson was arrested early Monday after an officer on patrol attempted to make a traffic stop in the 700 block North 9th Street just after midnight.

Police say Richardson’s Honda Ridgeline truck had no taillights illuminated and was stopped. The officer recognized Richardson and called for a K9 unit after realizing he was wanted on a warrant.

Richardson reportedly then left his vehicle, ran through a front yard, threw a sock full drugs down the block and slipped in the mud before being arrested.

Police say the sock had 44-grams of methamphetamine, 16-grams of crack cocaine, three baggies of pot and various narcotic pills.

Richardson is now facing multiple drug charges plus interference with law enforcement and driving on a suspended license.