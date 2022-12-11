Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 31 °

Much Colder Weather on the Way

Todd PittengerDecember 11, 2022

After several days of mild temperatures, a big change is on the horizon.

According to the National Weather Service, by mid-week much colder temperatures will move onto the area, and stay for a while.

First, there is a chance for showers, and even thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms are possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The primary concern looks to be damaging winds up to 60 MPH.

After another relatively mild day Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 50s, the col air arrives. A prolonged period of well below average temperatures are favored from Wednesday through at least Christmas weekend. Breezy northwest winds will support even colder wind chills.

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Much Colder Weather on the Way

After several days of mild temperatures, a big change is on the horizon. According to the Nationa...

December 11, 2022 Comments

Homeless Panel Discussion Planned

Top News

December 11, 2022

Ell-Saline drops doubleheader to Be...

Sports News

December 10, 2022

Augusta Uses 4th Quarter Comeback i...

Sports News

December 10, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Attains Membership in...
December 10, 2022Comments
“Face of Conklin Ca...
December 10, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Gun Theft ...
December 9, 2022Comments
Two Most Wanted Arrests
December 9, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra