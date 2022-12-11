Much Colder Weather on the Way

After several days of mild temperatures, a big change is on the horizon.

According to the National Weather Service, by mid-week much colder temperatures will move onto the area, and stay for a while.

First, there is a chance for showers, and even thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms are possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The primary concern looks to be damaging winds up to 60 MPH.

After another relatively mild day Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 50s, the col air arrives. A prolonged period of well below average temperatures are favored from Wednesday through at least Christmas weekend. Breezy northwest winds will support even colder wind chills.