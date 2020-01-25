Mowery Walk-In Clinic Welcomes Two Nurse Practitioners

A new medical walk-clinic in Salina is adding staff. According to Mowery Clinic, nurse practitioners Ashley Forshee, APRN and Amy Radatz, APRN are now on staff at Mowery Walk-In Clinic.

Forshe graduated from Simmons University with a master’s degree in nursing, and is board-certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She joins Mowery Clinic with ten years of experience as a nurse before returning to school to become a Nurse Practitioner.

“I am looking forward to working with the Mowery team and having the vast array of specialists available to collaboratively meet the patient’s health care needs. I strive to be a positive part of my patient’s lives by working with them to improve their whole body health, so they can have the best opportunity to have the quality of health that they desire,” said Forshee.

Radatz graduated from Graceland University with a master’s degree in nursing. She is board-certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She joins Mowery Clinic with seven years of experience as a registered nurse before returning to school for a master’s degree.

“I really enjoy interacting with patients, learning who they are and how we, as medical professionals, can help them. It is an honor to be trusted by my patients and it’s fulfilling to assist them in achieving the highest level of well-being. My goal has always been to help better their health with my education and leave a positive impact in their lives,” said Radatz.

“Ashley and Amy are excellent nurse practitioners. They are knowledgeable and really take the time to listen to their patient’s concerns. Our team at the Walk-In Clinic is a very tight knit group, and both of these practitioners make great additions to the team.” said Todd Smith, APRN.

Mowery Walk-In Clinic is open Monday-Thursday from 8AM-5PM and Friday 8AM-Noon. Individuals do not need to be an established patient at Mowery Clinic to utilize the Walk-In Clinic. No appointment is necessary. For more information visit moweryurgentcare.com or call (785) 827-7261.