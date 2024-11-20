Mounted Patrol Under the Radar

They’re looking for a few good men, women and horses to help out.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad can go where no vehicle can tread – with horses, Bloodhounds and watercraft to lead the way and drones to watch overhead.

But the organization is often overlooked and under the radar when it comes to funding.

Wade Waddle, Board Secretary / K9 Handler with the Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol joined in on the KSAL Morning News and says the organization is a non-profit group that depends on fundraising efforts to stay active and ready to serve.

The Tri-Rivers Rodeo grounds was once base camp for fund raising for the Mounted Patrol Rodeo. With that venue gone – the organization has turned to firearm raffles, aluminum can collection and contributions, including help from the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

Members of the mounted patrol are trained in search and rescue, large animal rescue, body and evidence recovery, as well as assisting the Saline County Sheriff’s Patrol Division in various activities that may include regular patrol, warrant sweeps, civil process, and crime scene security.

Waddle tells KSAL News that citizens can find the organization on Facebook to learn more, to contribute or join. “We still need a few riders who are willing to learn and make the time commitment needed to join,” he said.