Mountain Lion Spotted on Trail Camera

Todd PittengerDecember 1, 2020

A mountain has been identified via a trail camera in Southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, staff recently reviewed a trail camera photo of a mountain lion taken in Kiowa County. The adult cat was carrying a recently killed porcupine.

The photo follows three earlier confirmations, 20 miles total apart, in the same area 2.5 months ago, which biologists assumed was the same cat headed south. This is the first time multiple photos of a cat have been confirmed in the same area within a time frame that could indicate the presence of a resident lion. However, it’s too early to tell because it could be a different lion coincidentally in the same area.

There have been 21 confirmed mountain lion sightings in Kansas since 2007, and all have appeared to be young adult cats on the move.

