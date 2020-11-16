Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

A Salina teenage motorcycle driver is injured in an accident with a vehicle.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that the accident happened in the 3000 block of State St. at 12:25 p.m. Saturday.

Melvin Cross, 86, Salina, was traveling west in his 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup, when he went to turn left. 17-year-old Jordan Livingston, Salina, was traveling east on State when Cross’ pickup hit him head on.

Livingston was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Minors are required to wear head protection on bikes, however, Livingston was not.

Livingston was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries are unknown.