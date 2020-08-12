Motorcycle vs Bicycle Crash Puts Salina Man in Wichita Hospital

A Salina man is recovering in a Wichita hospital after the bicycle he was riding is struck by a motorcycle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash happened at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of W. Crawford St. and Hancock St.

A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Kyle Grace, Salina, was traveling west on Crawford and approaching the railroad tracks, when Grace saw a bicyclist in the roadway.

Grace laid his motorcycle to the left to avoid hitting the bicyclist but could not prevent the collision.

The bicyclist, 59-year-old Mark Avise, Salina, appears to have left the sidewalk along the north curb of Crawford and was either riding or walking beside his bike prior to the crash.

Avise was transported to his house by EMS. Later, he went to the emergency room at the Salina hospital with a head injury. Avise was then transported the hospital in Wichita.

Grace sustained minor injuries in the crash, including road rash. His motorcycle was towed from the scene.

At this time, no citations have been issued. SPD continues to investigate the crash.