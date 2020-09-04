Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 65 °

Motorcycle Stolen; Later Located

Jeremy BohnSeptember 4, 2020

A motorcycle was stolen from outside of a downtown Salina bar, however, it was later found a half block away.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that the 2000 Suzuki VZ800Y Marauder was stolen on Thursday between 11:11 p.m. and 11:43 p.m. from the 100 block of N. 7th St.

The 37-year-old male victim from Salina, parked the bike on the south end of the back parking lot of Big Nose Kate’s, 121 N. Santa Fe Ave.

After a short time inside, the man returned to find that the motorcycle was missing.

The responding officer and the victim both searched the area and then located the stolen bike a half block to the west, in the ally between N. 8th St. and N. 7th St.

The motorcycle is valued at $5,500.

It appears that the suspect moved the motorcycle with the kickstand down according to evidence collected. The officer is conducting a follow-up to locate video inside of the vicinity.

Hanus is asking the public to contact the Salina Police Department if anyone observed the person moving the bike during that time frame.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Motorcycle Stolen; Later Located

A motorcycle was stolen from outside of a downtown Salina bar, however, it was later found a half bl...

September 4, 2020 Comments

Wildcats Encouraged to Stay in Manh...

Kansas News

September 4, 2020

High School Sports Digest – 9/3

Sports News

September 4, 2020

UPDATE: Stolen Car From Rural Salin...

Top News

September 4, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorcycle Stolen; Later ...
September 4, 2020Comments
Wildcats Encouraged to St...
September 4, 2020Comments
Ellsworth Man Sentenced t...
September 4, 2020Comments
KU, K-State Officials Rel...
September 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH