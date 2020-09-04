Motorcycle Stolen; Later Located

A motorcycle was stolen from outside of a downtown Salina bar, however, it was later found a half block away.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that the 2000 Suzuki VZ800Y Marauder was stolen on Thursday between 11:11 p.m. and 11:43 p.m. from the 100 block of N. 7th St.

The 37-year-old male victim from Salina, parked the bike on the south end of the back parking lot of Big Nose Kate’s, 121 N. Santa Fe Ave.

After a short time inside, the man returned to find that the motorcycle was missing.

The responding officer and the victim both searched the area and then located the stolen bike a half block to the west, in the ally between N. 8th St. and N. 7th St.

The motorcycle is valued at $5,500.

It appears that the suspect moved the motorcycle with the kickstand down according to evidence collected. The officer is conducting a follow-up to locate video inside of the vicinity.

Hanus is asking the public to contact the Salina Police Department if anyone observed the person moving the bike during that time frame.