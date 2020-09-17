Motorcycle Stolen From Storage Container

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating damage to property and a motorcycle theft north of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the break-in happened between Sept. 6 and Wednesday from the A& A Towing storage lot, 1334 N. Ohio St.

An employee noticed that the perimeter fence around the property had six large holes cut in it. Damage to the fence is estimated at $1,200.

Once inside, the thieves entered a storage trailer set on the ground and took a 2001 Honda CVR motorcycle. The bike is red, white and black in color with damage to the driver’s side mirror.

The lot does not have surveillance video, however, a neighbor in the area does, so authorities are reviewing the video. There are currently no suspects.

The bike is valued at $3,000 and has a Kansas tag: 11EUJ.