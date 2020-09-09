Motorcycle Stolen From Central Salina

A Yamaha motorcycle is stolen from in front of a Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Shomar Bartley, Salina, parked his 2017 Yamaha YRF-R3 motorcycle in the street in the 500 block of E. Bond St. at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The man had a visitor at his home whom noticed that the bike was gone at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bartley says that he had left the key in the ignition after parking the motorcycle.

The bike is blue in color and has a Kansas tag: 79ETP.

There are no suspects.