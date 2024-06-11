Motorcycle Riders Hurt in Crash

Two men from Nebraska were transported to a Wichita hospital after their motorcycles collided with a semi truck on Interstate-135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Ricky Collins from Fullerton, Nebraska and Eric Whited of Ord, Nebraska were seriously injured after a three vehicle crash in McPherson County on Monday afternoon around 12:20pm.

KHP says all three were southbound with the two bikes in the passing lane – when for an unknown reason, Collins’s Yamaha motorcycle struck the rear tire of the semi trailer causing him to bounce off and hit the other motorcycle.

Both men were injured and taken to Wesley Medical Center.

The driver of the 2021 Freightliner was not injured. The accident occurred on southbound I-135 at milepost 67, or 7-miles north of McPherson.