Dirt Bike Crashes Off Bridge Into Creek

A motorcycle rider was killed when he drove off a bridge and crashed into a creek.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Taylor Davis from Colony, Kansas, was riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on a road in rural Anderson County. He was headed south on Southwest Jefferson Road from Southwest 400th Road. The bike traveled left of center, crossed the northbound lane and drove off of a bridge, coming to rest in a creek.

Davis died in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet or eye protection.

The crash happened Friday night at 8:35 on Southwest Jefferson Road approximately 0.25 mile North of Southwest 350th Road, Northwest of Colony, Kansas.