Motorcycle Rider Hurt Wednesday

KSAL StaffJune 27, 2018

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after being injured in an early morning motorcycle crash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 1:50am Wednesday, 45-year-old Patrick Frank was riding eastbound in the 1300 block of Old 40 Highway near North Street, missed the curve, hit the ditch and was thrown off his 2010 Harley Davidson wide glide motorcycle.

Deputies say Frank was not wearing a helmet and suffered facial injuries.

EMS took him to Salina Regional Health Center for medical treatment.

Deputies say speed was a factor in the crash and the accident remains under investigation.

