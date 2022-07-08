Salina, KS

Motorcycle Gets Wedged in Semi

Todd PittengerJuly 8, 2022

A motorcycle rider was badly injured when his bike became wedged in a semi  in a crash in a construction zone on a highway in South Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol,  a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Freightliner semi were both traveling east in a construction zone on U.S. 50 Highway in Marion County. Three unrelated vehicles were stopped at a flagger on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane. The Harley was followed by the semi to that stopping place, when the semi failed to stop and struck the rear of the motorcycle. The bike became lodged into the front of the semi.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 39-year-old Joshua McCrarey from Waverly, Kansas, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to a Wichita hospital. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at 1:50 Thursday afternoon on U.S. 50 Highway 7 miles east of the city of Florence.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

