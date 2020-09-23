Motorcycle Driver Sent to Hospital

A motorcyclist is sent to the hospital after being involved in a wreck with a vehicle in southeast Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash happened at the intersection of E. Magnolia Rd. and Markley Rd. at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A 2012 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Magnolia when it went to turn left on to Markley. The vehicle, however, turned in front of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling west on Magnolia and was struck by the bike.

The driver of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Kyle Grace, Salina, suffered road rash to his right arm and leg. He also has a laceration to his head. He was wearing a helmet and safety glasses, but was transported by a private vehicle to Salina Regional Health Center.

The driver of the vehicle is 77-year-old Donna Basgill, Salina. She was uninjured, but cited for failure to yield the right of way while turning left.

Grace’s bike has disabling damage to the front end and was towed away, while Basgill’s vehicle has rear passenger side damage.