Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 66 °

Motorcycle Crashes South of Salina

Todd PittengerAugust 6, 2020

A passenger on a motorcycle was injured in a crash south of Salina late Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Suzuki motorcycle was headed west on K-4 Highway. A vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle to enter the northbound I-135 on ramp. The driver of the motorcycle attempted an avoidance maneuver and laid the motorcycle down on its side.

The motorcycle driver was not hurt. The passenger, identified as 31-year-old Jennifer Long from Topeka, was complaining of pain and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at around 11:30 Wednesday morning at K-4 Highway milepost 190, 4.25 northeast of Lindsborg.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Eight Most Wanted Arrests

Over a half dozen people on the August list of Salina's Most Wanted have been arrested. The new l...

August 6, 2020 Comments

Fall Sports In Jeopardy; Masks Work

COVID-19 Top News

August 6, 2020

Motorcycle Crashes South of Salina

Kansas News

August 6, 2020

Bubic Impressive in Second Start as...

Sports News

August 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Eight Most Wanted Arrests
August 6, 2020Comments
Motorcycle Crashes South ...
August 6, 2020Comments
Salina PD Earns Re-Accred...
August 5, 2020Comments
Discussion to Focus on A-...
August 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH