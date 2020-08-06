Motorcycle Crashes South of Salina

A passenger on a motorcycle was injured in a crash south of Salina late Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Suzuki motorcycle was headed west on K-4 Highway. A vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle to enter the northbound I-135 on ramp. The driver of the motorcycle attempted an avoidance maneuver and laid the motorcycle down on its side.

The motorcycle driver was not hurt. The passenger, identified as 31-year-old Jennifer Long from Topeka, was complaining of pain and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at around 11:30 Wednesday morning at K-4 Highway milepost 190, 4.25 northeast of Lindsborg.