Most Wanted Arrest

A person on the November list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Daven Ray Creech has been arrested. He was wanted for felony drug crimes, and multiple counts of criminal use of a financial card and theft by deception.

Those on the November list of Salina’s Most Wanted are wanted for crimes that include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, felony drug crimes, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, theft, child abandonment, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,355 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted