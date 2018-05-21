Salina, KS

10th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 21, 2018

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online earlier this month, and now ten of them have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Francesca Garcia-Marrero. She was wanted for crimes that include felony theft.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The May list went online Saturday, May 5th.  Along with the ten arrests, warrants for another person on the list have been recalled.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Garcia-Marrero, Francesca – Felony PV Theft

 

