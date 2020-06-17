More Than a March

Miranda Bachman’s mission is to keep people moving – with their feet and their minds to reach a new understanding about how we all fit together.

The mother of four who lives in Salina organized a peaceful march a couple of weeks ago after George Floyd, a black man died in the custody of four white police officers in Minneapolis, MN. Bachman says the event kicked off a lot of dialogue that day.

Those conversations led to even more plans. Bachman is now collaborating with University United Methodist Church, with a “Happy Father’s Day Salina” event with the Salina Police Department and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. It will be on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21st, at the Graves Family Sports Complex on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus.

Bachman tells KSAL News that the current climate in race relations can improve with education and understanding and she hopes to find a space for that to continue.

According to Bachman, Sunday’s event will start with a “Restore Humanity Walk”. The walk will begin on the KWU campus at 12:30 p.m.

A free BBQ cookout, hosted by Bachman, Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson, and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office will follow from 1:00-3:00 p.m.