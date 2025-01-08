More than 68,000 Took First Day Hike

From coast to coast, including in Kansas, more than 68,000 people spent the first day of 2025 enjoying the outdoors on a First Day Hike in America’s State Parks. The annual New Year’s Day tradition included guided hikes, bike rides, 5K races, history tours, horseback rides, polar plunges, in more than 1,100 state parks across the country.

Kansas State Parks participated, with First Day Hike events all across the state. Events were held in 24 locations including Kanopolis, Milford, Tuttle Creek, and Wilson State Parks. One of the largest crowds gathered at the Milford event.

According to the América’s State Parks organization, in its third decade, First Day Hikes events have been held in all 50 states since 2012. The initiative began to help Americans start the year off on the right foot – by getting outside and connecting with nature through the country’s state parks.

“The First Day Hikes on January 1, 2025, were a resounding success, with thousands of Americans kicking off the new year by exploring the natural beauty of our state parks,” said Lewis Ledford, President and CEO for America’s State Parks. “These hikes and activities provide an opportunity for individuals and families to connect with nature, promote wellness, and set an inspiring tone for the year ahead. The overwhelming turnout highlights the growing enthusiasm for outdoor recreation and the vital role our state parks play in fostering community and conservation.”

According to the latest figures, on January 1, 2025, 1,122 state parks around the country hosted 1,477 guided hikes with more than 68,859 participants hiking a combined 171,709 miles.

First Day Hikes has become a New Year’s Day tradition for thousands of Americans. State parks around the country are continually seeking to enhance visitation and accessibility for First Day Hikes programming, and state park activities throughout the year. In 2025, there are more parks offering accessible activities and unique adventures than ever before.

For more information on First Day Hikes, visit stateparks.org/special-programs/first-day-hikes/.

Photos via Milford State Park