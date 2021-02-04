More Than $3.6 Million in FEMA Assistance to Salina

Salina Regional Health Center will receive more than $3.3 million to help the hospital increase staff available for emergency rooms and intensive care facilities dealing with COVID-19 cases.

According to Senator Roger Marshall’s Office, Salina Regional Health Center has taken on additional, temporary staff – primarily travel nurses and nursing assistants – to help alleviate staffing shortages in their emergency rooms and intensive care facilities treating patients with COVID-19. In total, Salina Regional Health Center received a 75 percent federal cost share of $3,360,000 and can be applied to costs dating back to January 20, 2020.

“Our hospitals and healthcare professionals remain on the front line of this pandemic,” said Senator Marshall. “It is important that we continue to provide them the resources necessary to serve their communities, effectively treat patients, and keep staff safe.”

During an emergency or natural disaster, local communities and state officials are the first boots on the ground to respond. This funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), goes towards emergency protective measures including emergency medical care, medical sheltering, and infection control, and other types of emergency operational costs.