More Businesses Mandating Masks

While many businesses are already asking customers to wear a face covering because of local laws, a growing number of stores and retailer across the country are expanding the policy and making it company-wide.

Kohl’s. It was the fourth retailer to reveal the new rule on Wednesday. Shoppers will be required to cover up at all stores starting Monday due to soaring coronavirus cases.

The nation’s largest retailer, and the nation’s largest grocery store chain will also ask customers to mask up. Walmart and Sam’s Club also start Monday while grocery chain Kroger begins Wednesday. Kroger operates Dillons grocery stores across Kansas.

The list also includes Dollar Tree, Best Buy, Starbucks, Menards, and Costco.