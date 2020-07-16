Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 72 °

More Businesses Mandating Masks

Todd PittengerJuly 16, 2020

While many businesses are already asking customers to wear a face covering because of local laws, a growing number of stores and retailer across the country are expanding the policy and making it company-wide.

Kohl’s.   It was the fourth retailer to reveal the new rule on Wednesday. Shoppers will be required to cover up at all stores starting Monday due to soaring coronavirus cases.

The nation’s largest retailer, and the nation’s largest grocery store chain will also ask customers to mask up. Walmart and Sam’s Club also start Monday while grocery chain Kroger begins Wednesday. Kroger operates Dillons grocery stores across Kansas.

The list also includes Dollar Tree, Best Buy, Starbucks, Menards, and Costco.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

More Businesses Mandating Masks

While many businesses are already asking customers to wear a face covering because of local laws, a ...

July 16, 2020 Comments

Law Enforcement Group Makes Endorse...

Kansas News

July 16, 2020

Kansas High School Athletics Delaye...

Sports News

July 15, 2020

14 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Top News

July 15, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Law Enforcement Group Mak...
July 16, 2020Comments
Salina Comic Con to be He...
July 15, 2020Comments
Governor to Delay School ...
July 15, 2020Comments
Sports COVID Quandary
July 15, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH