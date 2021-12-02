Salina, KS

More Record Highs Possible

Todd PittengerDecember 2, 2021

Unseasonably warm weather which could shatter records will continue on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, record highs are likely Thursday as temperatures soar 20 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year. Some locations in Central Kansas may approach or exceed their all-time December record high temperatures.

Friday will be warm with a cold front moving through during the afternoon and evening.

Southeast Kansas could see rain Sunday morning ahead of another front that will approach our area.

 

 

 

