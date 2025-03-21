More Measles Cases in SW Kansas

More measles cases are spreading in SW Kansas.

Last week the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said a measles case has been confirmed in Stevens County. Since then, there have been at least four more cases confirmed, for a total of six.

According to the Morton County Health Department, they have confirmed three new cases of measles in their county. They say the cases are linked to a previous case identified in Stevens County last week.

The KDHE says all of the patients are under the age of 18. No patients have been hospitalized. All are unvaccinated.

While measles is highly contagious, vaccination remains the best protection against illness and spread. The best way to prevent measles is to get the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread from an infected person to others from four days before, to four days after the rash appears.

Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important for anyone exposed and experiencing symptoms to isolate from others with the exception of visiting a health care provider.