More Free Covid Testing Available

Salina Regional Health Center is hosting a free community COVID-19 testing event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, December 19 at COMCARE, 2090 South Ohio Street.

According to the hospital, the screening will use saliva-based tests, which require electronic registration and spitting into a funnel.

Participants do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

• Do not eat, drink, smoke, brush teeth, or chew gum 30 minutes before coming to be tested.

• Please bring a smart phone with texting and internet capability for kit registration.

• All attendees must wear a face mask.

There will be signage as well as staff members onsite directing traffic for the screening. Once

participants have received a collection kit, they will be directed to park to complete the test using the instructions provided. A drop box will be provided for completed kits.

SRHC will mail completed kits to a reference lab for analysis and participants can expect to be notified of test results before Thursday, Dec. 24 via text message from the lab.

Kits will be distributed while supplies last.

This event is coordinated in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in effort to expand COVID-19 testing in Kansas and is not a substitute for a doctor’s visit.

Salina Family Healthcare Center also will be hosting a free community COVID-19 testing event at Bill Burke Park, 1501 East Crawford Street, Salina, on Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.