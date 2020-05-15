Salina, KS

More Emergency Furloughs Coming at K-State

Kansas State UniversityMay 15, 2020

Kansas State University is announcing a second round of emergency furloughs from multiple areas of the university. A total of 58 employees will be furloughed. Affected areas include the College of Health and Human Sciences, the College of Veterinary Medicine and Parking Services. The furloughs will occur in June and July.

“These emergency furloughs are an unfortunate necessity as we continue to operate in an environment of reduced revenues and limited operations,” said Richard B. Myers, president. “We understand the duress this move puts on our employees and their families in difficult times.”

The College of Health and Human Sciences at Kansas State University is furloughing 20 employees, the College of Veterinary Medicine is furloughing 18 employees, and Parking Services is furloughing 20 employees. The units affected have reduced funding from external sources or reduced workloads due to limited operations. The emergency furloughs are a combination of full and partial furloughs.

K-State’s Division of Human Capital Services is working with the affected employees on options for federal and state benefits. Information concerning K-State’s emergency and administrative furlough policies can be found at the Human Capital Services website. Furloughed employees may qualify for state unemployment benefits.

