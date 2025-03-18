More Damaging Wind Looming

Parts of Kansas are bracing for another round of damaging wind, gusting up to 65 MPH, which in some areas could cause blizzard conditions.

A Blizzard Warning will be in effect for the northwestern and west-central parts of the state, beginning in the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday, and continuing through early afternoon. Up to four inches of snow and blizzard conditions are possible in some areas.

Other areas of the state, including the Salina area, will be under a High Wind Warning during the same time period. Regardless of whether or not there is snow, very strong northwest wind will impact much of the area with locations along and west of the Flint Hills experiencing wind gusts around 55 to 65 mph during the day on Wednesday.

Warm and dry conditions along with gusty southerly winds will fuel fire weather concerns on Tuesday.