More Classroom Time For Students

Thursday marked more than just the end of the 1st quarter. For USD 305 middle and high school students it was the last day of a hybrid model where two days were on-site and the other three involved learning at home.

Beginning Monday the hybrid model changes so grades 6-12 students will be in school for a half day, every day.

According to the district, middle and high school principals emailed detailed information to their school’s families this week, including arrival and departure procedures, bell schedules and more.

Secondary students will alternate between on-site and off-site learning, attending school half the day and working from home half the day. The decision to change the hybrid model was driven by a number of factors. Students’ performance as well as a need to identify a more sustainable hybrid model weighed heavily. The new hybrid will provide more stability for students’ mental health and social-emotional needs, as well as more structure, in the safest way possible.

Transportation

The district is offering assistance with mid-day transportation needs presented by the new hybrid. Compressed service bus routes will stop at designated pick-up and drop-off locations for students who live within 2.5 miles of their school and were previously ineligible for busing. Families with students needing this service should call their school to register their student as a rider on these special routes.

Food and Nutrition Services

Free meals for students will continue through the end of the school year. Adjustments, due to the move to a new hybrid model, include:

The Drive-Thru, To-Go meals service time will change. Meals will be served from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

At the middle and high schools, beginning November 2

General education students may receive a free lunch each day and a free breakfast for the next school day.

A’la carte will not be available.

For the 2020-2021 school year the district has enhanced cleaning protocols, requires masks (face coverings) in schools, frequent handwashing or sanitizing and daily symptom and temperature checks.

Families and staff self-screen for symptoms before coming to school. Other measures include minimizing the congregation of large groups and applying social distancing guidelines when possible.

Learn more at usd305.com.