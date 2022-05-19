Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 65 °

More Catalytic Converter Thefts, Failed Attempts

KSAL StaffMay 19, 2022

A couple more cases of successful and unsuccessful catalytic converter thefts have sprung back up in Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that investigations are ongoing for two cases that might be related.

The first, which happened between May 8 and May 17 at the post office, involves a Ford F250 that had its catalytic converter cut off. The loss is valued at $1,500, and police are working on getting video surveillance footage.

The second case is from May 17 at Toxeol Pest Management, located at 417 S. Clark. An attempt to take a converter off of a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 truck failed, as the suspect(s) appeared to have poked a hole in the oil pan and drained all of the fluid out. Another truck at the business, a 2008 Ford F150, had its converter stolen, but that was also punctured. The damage to both trucks is estimated at a combined $3,600.

Forrester said video from the second case shows a dark sedan in the area at the time of the incident. No other information was released about possible suspects.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

More Catalytic Converter Thefts, Fa...

A couple more cases of successful and unsuccessful catalytic converter thefts have sprung back up in...

May 19, 2022 Comments

Medallion Quest Clue Two

Top News

May 19, 2022

Last Day of School

Top News

May 19, 2022

VIDEO: Medallion Quest Begins

Top News

May 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

More Catalytic Converter ...
May 19, 2022Comments
Statewide Website Launche...
May 18, 2022Comments
Chevy Impala Stolen
May 18, 2022Comments
Disabled Car Stolen
May 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra