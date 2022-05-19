More Catalytic Converter Thefts, Failed Attempts

A couple more cases of successful and unsuccessful catalytic converter thefts have sprung back up in Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that investigations are ongoing for two cases that might be related.

The first, which happened between May 8 and May 17 at the post office, involves a Ford F250 that had its catalytic converter cut off. The loss is valued at $1,500, and police are working on getting video surveillance footage.

The second case is from May 17 at Toxeol Pest Management, located at 417 S. Clark. An attempt to take a converter off of a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 truck failed, as the suspect(s) appeared to have poked a hole in the oil pan and drained all of the fluid out. Another truck at the business, a 2008 Ford F150, had its converter stolen, but that was also punctured. The damage to both trucks is estimated at a combined $3,600.

Forrester said video from the second case shows a dark sedan in the area at the time of the incident. No other information was released about possible suspects.