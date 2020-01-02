More BB-Gun Strikes

Salina Police report 52 cases of BB-gun vandalism have now occurred across town.
Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that the latest victims in a rash of BB-gun strikes was a window at Laura’s Retail Liquor located at 1600 E. Iron Ave. and a window on a car parked in the 200 block of Gale.
According to the Salina Police Department, between December 19th and December 31st, officers took 52 reports of damage to property, totaling over $15,000. Salina Police detectives are seeking information as to the identity of the person(s) responsible. Especially helpful would be home surveillance videos of the suspects and their vehicles.
Incident locations are identified by the 100 block, and include:
100 N Front
100-300 N Kansas
100 N Santa Fe
100 N Columbia
100 N Penn
200 Des Moines,
300 Missouri
400 & 600 S Delaware
500 Berkshire
1200 Arlington
200 & 600 Oakdale
600 & 800 Johnstown
1400 Stack
500 Fairview
1500 E Minneapolis
2500 & 2700 Argonne
200 Seitz
800 Highland
100 W Wayne
1900 Roach
2000 Norton
200 LaShelle
1800 Highland
600-700 Ralph,
2300 Wesley
600-700 Carl
2500-2600 Robin
2000 Quincy
900 Somerset
1000 Merrily
570 YMCA Drive
1600 E Iron
200 Gale