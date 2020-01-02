More BB-Gun Strikes

Salina Police report 52 cases of BB-gun vandalism have now occurred across town.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that the latest victims in a rash of BB-gun strikes was a window at Laura’s Retail Liquor located at 1600 E. Iron Ave. and a window on a car parked in the 200 block of Gale.

According to the Salina Police Department, between December 19th and December 31st, officers took 52 reports of damage to property, totaling over $15,000. Salina Police detectives are seeking information as to the identity of the person(s) responsible. Especially helpful would be home surveillance videos of the suspects and their vehicles.

Incident locations are identified by the 100 block, and include:

100 N Front

100-300 N Kansas

100 N Santa Fe

100 N Columbia

100 N Penn

200 Des Moines,

300 Missouri

400 & 600 S Delaware

500 Berkshire

1200 Arlington

200 & 600 Oakdale

600 & 800 Johnstown

1400 Stack

500 Fairview

1500 E Minneapolis

2500 & 2700 Argonne

200 Seitz

800 Highland

100 W Wayne

1900 Roach

2000 Norton

200 LaShelle

1800 Highland

600-700 Ralph,

2300 Wesley

600-700 Carl

2500-2600 Robin

2000 Quincy

900 Somerset

1000 Merrily

570 YMCA Drive

1600 E Iron

200 Gale