More Area COVID Clusters

More clusters have been identified in Central Kansas by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations.

Long term care facilities in Salina and McPherson are among those listed, as is the prison in Ellsworth.

The agency says there have been 13 confirmed cases at the Kenwood View Health and Rehabilitation Center in Salina within the last 14 days. That is down from 35 cases in last Wednesday’s report. The agency also says there have been 5 confirmed cases at Brookdale McPherson within the last 14 days, down from 6 last week.

The agency is reporting 18 confirmed cases at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility within the last 14 days.

There are currently 219 active COVID-19 clusters across the state, with 7,035 cases, 232 hospitalizations, and 149 deaths attributed to them.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KDHE publishes the names of the educational institutions, daycares (excluding home daycares that are in a person’s home due to privacy concerns), gatherings (excluding private events due to privacy concerns), governmental agencies, healthcare settings, group living, long term care facilities, sports teams and events, correctional facilities, public events, business entities, etc. with five or more Kansas resident COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. This listing includes only cases within the last 14 days. Once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

This publication is in keeping with the KDHE effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by notifying the public of recent risk of exposure.

Notifications of this type are provided when the KDHE believes that the notification will benefit the public and aid in stopping the spread of the disease.

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas