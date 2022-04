A Salina couple is hoping police find their moped and the thief who stole it.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, sometime Wednesday between 9am and 5pm someone rolled away with their 2014 Bronc Rally moped that was parked near their front porch in the 1000 block of E. Iron.

Police say the once green vehicle – was stolen before and spray painted gray by the thief before it was recovered.

The bike, which is not in working order is valued at $1,000 and has Kansas plate 20CWZ.