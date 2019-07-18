Moon Movie Tonight at SPL

The Salina Public Library will help mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with spacey treats and a free movie tonight.

A reception, including spacey treats, will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, followed by a free film.

Thursday evening the library will show “First Man,” rated PG-13, at 6 p.m. in the Prescott Room.

The 2018 film portrays the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the moon.

The reception and film is the capstone event commemorating the historic 1969 mission. Visitors can look over photos from Apollo 11 in Gallery 708 that features the exhibit “Moon Landing 50th Anniversary – NASA Images from the Apollo Missions.” The exhibit includes photos from NASA’s Apollo missions.

This project was funded in part by the Horizons Grants Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation. Funding is provided by Horizons, a private donor group.