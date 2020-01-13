Monthly Food Distribution Event Planned

Eligible Saline County residents can participate in Commodities Distribution later this month.

Representatives with the event say it will be at the 4-H building in Salina, 900 Greeley Ave., from Noon-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Items available include: split peas, pitted plums, canned pork, garbanzo beans, navy beans, pork patty, long grain rice, brown rice, box of raisins, pork loin 8lbs,canned salmon, cheddar cheese, frozen whole eggs and frozen corn.

Everything is distributed on a first served basis. Sunrise Presbyterian Church is hosting the event.

Below is what the participants are asked to bring and who is eligible:

Proof of income, photo I.D. or proof of a Saline County address & a signed note if picking commodities up for someone else.

INCOME GUIDELINES (MONTHLY)

HH Size/ Income HH Size/Income HH Size/Income HH Size/ Income

1 $1,354 3 $2,311 5 $3,269 7 $4,227

2 $1,832 4 $2,790 6 $3,748 8 *$4,705

*For each additional family member add $479.