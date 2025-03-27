“Monster Under the Bed” Arrested

A Kansas man is under arrest after a child told a babysitter there was a monster under their bed.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Martin Villalobos Jr. was found hiding under a bed at a home near Great Bend this week. Villalobos fled from the home, but he was arrested the next morning on kidnapping and burglary charges. Villalobos previously lived in the home, but he had been issued a protection from abuse order to stay away from the property.

The agency says it all started Monday night at about 10:30 PM when deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Patton Road, just outside the city of Great Bend. The deputies were responding to a reported disturbance call.

Upon arrival the deputies contacted the victim who stated she was babysitting children at the residence. When putting the children to bed, one child complained there was a “monster” under their bed. When the victim attempted to show the child there was nothing under the bed, she came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there. An altercation ensued with the babysitter, and one child was knocked over in the struggle. The suspect then fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The victim identified the suspect as Villalobos, who once lived at the residence but had been ordered to stay away. Deputies searched the area that evening for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The next morning deputies were in the area still looking for the suspect. He was spotted in the 2000 block of Patton Road at which point he attempted to flee. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was captured.

Villalobos was arrested and transported the Barton County Jail. He was booked on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.