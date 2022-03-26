Salina, KS

Monday Relay For Life Rally Meeting

Todd PittengerMarch 26, 2022

A rally meeting for anyone interested in Salina’s cancer-fighting Relay For Life effort is planned for Monday. The event is will be held from 5:30 pm to 6:30pm at Belmont Blvd Christian Church, 2508 Belmont Blvd.

The rally meeting is for anyone who is interested in knowing more about Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

There will be registration forms for survivors, and luminaries which can be purchased for $10. The luminaries will be personalized, and they will be at the Survivor Luminary Event at the Relay For Life walk in June.

Relay For Life is a community event to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

The 2022 Saline County Relay For Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 4th, at Kansas Wesleyan University.

 

 

