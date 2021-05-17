Monday is Tax Deadline Day

If you’ve been putting off doing your taxes, well the last minute is finally here. It’s tax day.

Today marks the pushed-back deadline to send in your taxes. The extra month the government gave taxpayers to file their 2020 returns ends.

In mid-March, the IRS decided to push back the filing deadline to May 17th because of the ongoing pandemic. Tax day is traditionally on April 15th.

If you’re still not ready to file, the IRS allows taxpayers to file for an extension. Anyone can go to IRS.gov and automatically get a six-month extension.

If you do file an extension, you have until October 15th to get your return in.