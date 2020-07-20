Missing Truck Found Abandoned, In Flames

A truck that was found abandoned and on fire turns out to have been stolen from rural Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that emergency crews were called to the 400 block of S. Muir Rd. at 10:25 p.m. Friday. A resident from that area saw a vehicle on fire and called it in to authorities.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies and Rural Fire District No. 3 responded and found a 2012 Dodge 3500 pickup truck totally engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to quell the blaze, however, the truck is a complete loss.

Law enforcement was able to track the owner of the vehicle to William Davis, Salina. He last saw the truck inside of a fenced in, but unlocked storage lot, in the 1500 block of W. North St. earlier Friday at 7 a.m.

Davis was out of town when authorities found his truck smoldering, so it appears that someone had stolen the vehicle and then set fire to it.

The truck is valued at $25,000.