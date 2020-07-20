Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 71 °

Missing Truck Found Abandoned, In Flames

Jeremy BohnJuly 20, 2020

A truck that was found abandoned and on fire turns out to have been stolen from rural Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that emergency crews were called to the 400 block of S. Muir Rd. at 10:25 p.m. Friday. A resident from that area saw a vehicle on fire and called it in to authorities.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies and Rural Fire District No. 3 responded and found a 2012 Dodge 3500 pickup truck totally engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to quell the blaze, however, the truck is a complete loss.

Law enforcement was able to track the owner of the vehicle to William Davis, Salina. He last saw the truck inside of a fenced in, but unlocked storage lot, in the 1500 block of W. North St. earlier Friday at 7 a.m.

Davis was out of town when authorities found his truck smoldering, so it appears that someone had stolen the vehicle and then set fire to it.

The truck is valued at $25,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Junis Placed on Injured List

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 20, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitche...

July 20, 2020 Comments

Missing Truck Found Abandoned, In F...

Top News

July 20, 2020

3 Injured in West Salina Vehicle Ac...

Kansas News

July 20, 2020

Showman to receive Bemiss Lifetime ...

Sports News

July 20, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3 Injured in West Salina ...
July 20, 2020Comments
Welder Stolen From ElDora...
July 20, 2020Comments
Deputy Shot, Suspect Foun...
July 19, 2020Comments
Protest Planned During Sa...
July 19, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH