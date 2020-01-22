Missing Tag From Salina Vehicle Turns Up in Great Bend

Authorities in Kansas continue to try to connect the dots after a license plate that was reported stolen off of a Salina vehicle was found on another vehicle in Great Bend.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Justin Fischer, 28, Salina realized on Tuesday that the license plate from his Ford Focus had a different tag.

The tag that belongs to Fischer is 582-FZZ. The tag that was allegedly placed on his car incorrectly, read 104-EDA.

The tag came back to a 1997 Sierra pickup, owned by PKM Steel, 238 E. Ave. A, Salina. The business says that the truck is no longer in service and believe that the tag had been stolen sometime in Sept.

SPD put Fischer’s vehicle tag in the stolen tag system.

Police heard back from authorities in Barton County on Wednesday morning at 3:40, that they had found the stolen plate. It is on a 2019 Ford Edge, parked at the Applebee’s parking lot in Great Bend.

Through investigation, police found that the vehicle belongs to Long McArthur, 3450 S. 9th St. in Salina. The vehicle was recently stolen from the dealership, unbeknownst to them.

The vehicle was towed away, however, there have been no arrests made yet in the case.

Law enforcement continue to investigate.