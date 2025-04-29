Missing Salina Woman Feared Dead

A woman who went missing from Salina back in the summer of 2023 is feared to be deceased.

Back on August 24th, 2023, police began asking for the public’s help in finding 19-year-old Haley Ann Davis of Salina. She was reported missing on August 10th of that year, after last being last seen in Salina. She was last active on social media July 21st of 2023. She was last known to be traveling to the Wichita area.

The Wichita Police Department this week said they are still seeking the public’s assistance in locating Haley. The agency indicated the investigation has led authorities to believe that she may be deceased.



Anyone with information regarding Haley’s whereabouts, or the location of her remains, is urged to contact Wichita Police Detective Owen at 316-268-4185 or via email at [email protected].



To remain anonymous, contact Wichita Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.