UPDATE: Missing Teen Located

A teen who went missing back in April has been found safe.
Back on April 11th 16-year-old Guage Peterson went missing.
Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that Peterson was located safe.
—
ORIGINAL: Family and friends are searching for a Salina teen who has been missing since early April.
Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that 16-year-old Guage Peterson went missing on April 11th.
Peterson is a white male. He is 5′ 8″ tall, and weighs 196 pounds.
Peterson has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm.
Anyone with any formation on Guage Peterson is asked to call 911, call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or call Salina Police at 785-826-7210.