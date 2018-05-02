UPDATE: Missing Teen Located

A teen who went missing back in April has been found safe.

Back on April 11th 16-year-old Guage Peterson went missing.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that Peterson was located safe.

—

ORIGINAL: Family and friends are searching for a Salina teen who has been missing since early April.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that 16-year-old Guage Peterson went missing on April 11th.

Peterson is a white male. He is 5′ 8″ tall, and weighs 196 pounds.

Peterson has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with any formation on Guage Peterson is asked to call 911, call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or call Salina Police at 785-826-7210.