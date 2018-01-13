Salina, KS

Missing Salina Teen Sought

Todd PittengerJanuary 13, 2018

Family and friends are looking for a Salina teen who went missing this week.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that 16-year-old Morgan Brittany White went missing on Friday.  She was last seen at the Casey’s convenience store located at 9th and Crawford Streets at around 1:30 in the afternoon.

The 16-year-old has brown hair that is dyed strawberry blond. She stands 5′ 3″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Morgan White’s disappearance, or who knows where she might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

