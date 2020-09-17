Salina, KS

UPDATE: Missing Salina Man Found Safe

Todd PittengerSeptember 17, 2020

A missing Salina man has been found safe.

Police say Jack Rex Mildfelt Jr. has been located safe.

No other details were immediately made available.

– – –

A reward is being offered in a case involving a missing Salina man.

Family, friends, and local law enforcement are looking for 52-year-old Jack Rex Mildfelt Jr. Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News Mildfelt’s sister has indicated she is offering a $4,000 reward for his safe return.

Mildfelt has not been seen since he left work last week on Thursday afternoon at 3:00. He doe not have his debit or credit cards with him, but has his phone. He has not been back to work, and also failed to pick his daughter up from school.

Mildfelt was last seen driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe which is also missing.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jack Rex Mildfelt Jr. is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

 

_ _ _

ORIGINAL: Family and friends are searching for a Kansas man who has been missing for a week.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News 52-year-old Jack Rex Mildfelt Jr. went missing last week on Thursday.

Mildfelt left work on Thursday afternoon at 3:00 and has not been seen since. He left without his debit card but has his phone. He has custody of his daughter but failed to pick her up from school.

Mildfelt was last seen driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe which is also missing.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jack Rex Mildfelt Jr. is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

 

 

