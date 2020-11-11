Salina, KS

UPDATE: Missing Salina Man Found

Todd PittengerNovember 11, 2020

A missing Salina man has been found safe.

The Salina Police Department reported that 68-year-old Knute Willison was located safe this morning in Topeka.

The statewide silver alert has been canceled.

– – –

ORIGINAL:

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in an effort to help find a missing Salina man.

According to Salina Police, the whereabouts of 68-year-old Knute Willison are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Willison has been missing since November 4th. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a camo jacket, jeans, and a gold, square pinky ring.

Willison is possibly driving a silver Saturn Aura with Kansas Tag 936KVN. The vehicle was last seen on November 5th, traveling east on I-70 near Junction City.

Willison is a white male, 6 foot tall, and weighing approximately 235 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Willison suffers frm schizophrenia and dementia. He does not have his medication.

Anyone with any information about whereabouts of Knute Willison is asked to contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210

