Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 15 °

UPDATE: Missing Minneapolis Teen Found

Todd PittengerFebruary 5, 2018

A Minneapolis teen that went missing a week ago has been found. Back on January 28th, 17-year-old Elektra Brook Iford disappeared.

According to Kansas Missing and and Unsolved, Iford has been located safe.

 

 

ORIGINAL: Family and friends are looking for a teen who is missing from Minneapolis.

According to Kansas Missing and Unsolved, 17-year-old Elektra Brook Iford has been missing since Sunday.

Authorities believe that Iford might be with a 23-year-old male who is helping her hide.

Anyone with information on Elektra Brook Iford’s disappearance, or who knows where she might be, is asked to contact Minneapolis Police at 785-392-3062.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Chase Ends with Crash

A man who told his passengers he did not want to go back to prison - was arrested after a short car ...

February 5, 2018 Comments

Salina Police

Meth Found During Arrest

Kansas News

February 5, 2018

Comedian Brian Regan Coming to Sali...

Top News

February 5, 2018

Assault With a Box Cutter

Top News

February 5, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chase Ends with Crash
February 5, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Meth Found During Arrest
February 5, 2018Comments
Two Most Wanted Arrests
February 5, 2018Comments
Man Tased after Slapping ...
February 5, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO