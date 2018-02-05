UPDATE: Missing Minneapolis Teen Found

A Minneapolis teen that went missing a week ago has been found. Back on January 28th, 17-year-old Elektra Brook Iford disappeared.

According to Kansas Missing and and Unsolved, Iford has been located safe.

ORIGINAL: Family and friends are looking for a teen who is missing from Minneapolis.

According to Kansas Missing and Unsolved, 17-year-old Elektra Brook Iford has been missing since Sunday.

Authorities believe that Iford might be with a 23-year-old male who is helping her hide.

Anyone with information on Elektra Brook Iford’s disappearance, or who knows where she might be, is asked to contact Minneapolis Police at 785-392-3062.