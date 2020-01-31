Missing Man Found Dead

Todd PittengerJanuary 31, 2020

A missing man in Barton County was found deceased.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at around 7:00 PM 911 dispatchers received a call about a man who had not returned from work. At about 7:30 PM Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of SE. 70th Rd, near the Barton Stafford/County line.

Upon arrival Sheriff’s deputies located the missing man, 88-year-old Laverne Brown of Great Bend. It appears Brown has been attempting to repair a leak on an oil rig .

The Sheriff’s office suspects Brown may have been overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas. Hydrogen sulfide, commonly known as H2S is a toxic substance that is byproduct of oil and natural gas production.

Hydrogen sulfide is common in the oilfields of central Kansas. The location tested positive for H2S.

